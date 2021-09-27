Sunday Dare, the minister of youth and sports development, has poured encomiums on Nigeria’s senior women basketball team, D’Tigress, for their victory at the 2021 Afrobasketball championships in Cameroon.

The Nigerian queens captured their third consecutive Afrobasketball championships title on Sunday after beating Mali by 70-59 in the final.

The performance of D’Tigress was so dominant all through the championships that many bookmakers had tipped them to retain their crown even before today’s final.

An elated Sports Minister Sunday Dare said Nigeria’s victory is confirmation of her dominance of the sport in Africa.

“Clearly now Nigeria’s dominance of the sport is indisputable. This is the evidence that Nigeria’s women basketball can be ranked as a World class programme. We have to sustain this momentum. This is remarkable, winning the Afrobasketball Championships for an unprecedented third time.

“I salute the team(D’Tigress) for their professional commitment and execution. They have done the nation proud and maintained the positive results we have achieved in sports in the last few weeks.” Dare said.

Recall that Nigeria sports won 19 medals from 3 international competitions around the world. Olympics 2 medals. Paralympics 10 medals. World Athletics 7 medals. And now Africa’s female basketball cup.