The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described the Unicorn Group, a company dedicated to the incubation of business ideas, as a true representation of the Nigerian spirit, giving hope and helping to build a new Nigeria.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend yesterday in Abuja said Mohammed said this in Lagos during a visit to the Yaba campus of Unicorn, a pan-African investment company targeting innovative ideas, start-ups and early-stage companies in the technology and technology-enabled sectors across Africa.

‘’Unicorn is watering the seeds of innovation. Unicorn is showing that impossible is not Nigerian, that impossible is not African. Thank you for believing in Nigeria and for putting your money where your mouth is,’’ he said.

He expressed delight that the company is bringing the young ones, including those from disadvantaged communities, into its ecosystem.

‘’This is where dreams come true. This is where ideas are born and they become reality. Having the young ones, from primary to secondary to tertiary institutions, to see the best of Nigeria and the best of Africa is massive,’’ Alhaji Mohammed said, in reference to the many students he met at the Yaba campus.

He said the decision to visit was not just to see the great job that Unicorn is doing, but also to help tell the world what Unicorn is doing, adding: ‘’This is why I have come with about 25 journalists from various media establishments to see and showcase Unicorn’s groundbreaking work to the world.”

The minister was later taken on a guided tour of Unicorn’s Yaba campus, during which he met with some of the companies that have been successfully incubated.

