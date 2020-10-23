By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has condoled with the President of Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Engineer Habu Ahmed Gumel, over the death of his wife Hajia Ladi Habu Gumel.

Hajia Ladi Habu Gumel died in a private hospital in Abuja on Tuesday at the age of 61 from a protracted illness. She has since been buried according to Islamic injunction.

In a condolence message, Dare said “the news of the death of your wife came to me as a rude shock. It is so painful and sad to lose a loved one. May Allah console you and the family she left behind. My thoughts are with the family. God gives and he takes when he wills. May her soul rest in eternity”.

In the same vein, The Nigeria Football Federation, (NFF) has condoled with the President of NOC.

NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, led a delegation from the secretariat to the residence of Engineer Gumel yesterday, where he offered prayers for the soul of the departed.

In its letter of condolence to Engineer Gumel, the NFF wrote: “At the age of 61, Hajia Ladi Gumel still had so much life and so much promise in her, and ourselves at the NFF and the Nigeria Football family as a whole mourn with you on her unfortunate departure at this time.

“The loss of a dear and loving spouse is always heartbreaking, and we can only implore you to rather think more of those wonderful things she did on earth that would never be forgotten, and which would serve as worthy legacies of a fruitful and fulfilled life in which you can take some solace.”