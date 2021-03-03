By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, has charged Nigerian Olympians to mentoring younger athletes, saying this is the only way their legacies can outlive them.

He gave the charge yesterday when he received members of the Nigerian Olympics Association in the audience with a promise to give them an inclusive role for mentorship.

“The gold is in the child. I have made this statement repeatedly because the grassroots is where the talent can be discovered and nurtured to stardom. I believe in grassroots which is why principal cup is one of my projects to revalidate grassroots sports.

“We have started a nursery for the development of our sports. As Olympians, your legacies can only last when you are able to groom new Olympics medalists. You must mentor younger athletes,” he said.

The minister further stated that, “We intend to set up a special fund for athletes which would provide funds for training, facilities and credit line. We shall create opportunities for our sports people to thrive.”

In his response, president of the Nigerian Olympians Association, Olymide Oyedeji, said one of the aims of the association is to relate with the government to move Nigeria’s sports to greater heights.

“Our aims and objectives include relating with the governmental and the sports Ministry to take Nigerian sports to higher ground and assist sports men and women to reach their potentials.”