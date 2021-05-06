By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, has charged Nigeria’s Female Handball Team to make Nigeria proud at the forthcoming Africa Handball Cup of Nations taking place in Cameroon.

He gave the charge when paid an unscheduled visit to the Team’s training camp at the Aguiyi Ironsi Military Cantonment in Abuja on Tuesday’s night.

He said: “I’m glad to be here this evening to watch you prepare through your camping for the Africa Handball Cup of Nations taking place in Cameroon. I want to encourage you to see it as an honor to represent Nigeria. I’ve watched some of you play in our league and seen a lot of talents in you.

“Periodically during your camping, I’ll come around to see you as well as send you off when you are ready to leave for Cameroon.”

The minister commended the chairman of the caretaker committee of the Nigerian Handball Federation (NHF), Samuel Ocheho, saying he has done excellently well. “Your president, now chairman has done excellently well, as he is a model President in our Federations whom others should take a cue from,” he said.

Ocheho expressed appreciation to the Minister for always supporting Handball and sports generally. “It is always a pleasure to see that you come through for handball and sports generally in the country, we do not take it for granted. We Appreciate your support and look forward to making the country proud in Cameroon.”

Captain of the team, Dorothy Nyugh, said “It is a great joy and honour to have you here Honourable Minister. It’s been 20 years since the Female Handball team last featured in the Nations Cup.

Even after our arrival to camp, people still had doubts but your presence here today has given us more assurance. We are energised by your encouragement which would gear us to victory. Our morale is high now, and we will give all necessary cooperation to our coaches and management to ensure victory,” she said.

The team will be camped for one month at the Aguiyi Ironsi Cantonment and are scheduled to leave for Cameroon on June 5, 2021 for the competition scheduled for June 6 to 18 in Yaounde.