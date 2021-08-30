Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has waded into the crisis in the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) and made them sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

It would be recalled that the crisis started when the President General, Comrade Chris Okonkwo, for security reasons changed the venue for the next delegates conference from Kano State to Abuja.

Because the change in venue did not go down well with some members, they felt aggrieved and were allegedly doing things inimical to the progress of the union.

In his statement, Okonkwo said, “the aggrieved members had misunderstood the proposal to change the venue of the next National Delegates Conference from Kano State to Abuja. The concern for the safety and security of lives of all our members made us change the venue. We took the step as a way to protect the lives of our people because of insecurity on the road and from Kano.

We felt Abuja was going to be safer for us.”

At the end, both sides of the crisis undertook to respect the sanctity of SSAEAC constitution and Central Executive Committee [CEC]/National Executive Council [NEC] and National Delegates Conference [NDC] decisions.