The minister of education, Adamu Adamu has said poor management of funds remains a major constraint in the development of Nigeria’s education sector, particularly in tertiary institutions.

Adamu said this yesterday in Abuja while inaugurating the governing councils of new eight federal polytechnics and six federal colleges of education.

He said one key role of the council would be to ensure the judicious utilisation of the “limited funds allocated by government” to the institutions.

The minister also charged the councils to think out of the box and endeavour to generate more revenue, outside government allocations, noting that the government cannot provide all the funds required to run federal polytechnics and colleges of education.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In this regard, councils should enlist the support of philanthropic organisations, individuals and other sources of revenue through endowment for additional funding of their institutions, ‘’ he said.

He further charged the councils to respect the principle of federal character in the appointment of members of staff. He decried that some polytechnics and colleges of education have become parochial and primordial enclaves and the concept of universalism in education has been jettisoned, especially in matters regarding staff employment. “The councils should work with the Federal Character Commission to ensure compliance”, he said.

Adamu noted that the appointment of chairmen and members of governing councils from among people with proven integrity and experience in education and administration is one of the strategies for addressing the issues and challenges of tertiary education.

“The drive to revamp the quality output of higher education in Nigeria rests squarely on the shoulders of prominent citizens like you. We are confident that you will bring your wealth of experience, adherence to and respect for the rule of law and due process to bear in the discharge of your duties,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT