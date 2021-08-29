In an apparent show of trust deficit, mixed reactions have trailed a 60-day deadline to put a stop to incessant killings in Nigeria, by a presidential aspirant, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa.

Ohuabunwa, who is the president of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) and convener of the New Nigeria Group, had promised to end the spate of insecurity across the country within 60 days if elected as president in 2023.

He stated this during a special interview session at the Last Word LEADERSHIP podcast studio in Abuja.

The presidential hopeful, who noted that he would reduce the security crisis to the fringes, however blamed poor intelligence gathering for the failings in the fight against insecurity.

Speaking on his plans to secure Nigeria, he said, “If I become president of Nigeria, within the first 60 days Nigeria will be secure. By being secure, it means that we will have basic security. It is not that we won’t have people fighting or struggling somewhere, but they will be on the fringes.

“I feel that our greatest failing in security is lack of intelligence. The military thinks that winning a war is by the use of force. I don’t think it has proven right – we have fought Boko Haram for 12 years plus.

“But how did we win against the Niger Delta militants? Was it by forcing them to surrender? We need to look at that. But for me, we need to secure Nigeria. Everyday I wake up and hear that somebody has been killed in any part of the country, I feel I have lost a brother, son or sister. That is how I feel, and I am not being pretentious and that is one of the things that is driving me to contest.”

Ohuabunwa, however, did not disclose the political platform upon which he will contest for the presidency in the 2023 general election.

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media have expressed divergent views on Ohuabunwa’s campaign promise with some expressing support for him while others opined that it’s a mere rhetoric as previous and incumbent political office-holders had pledged to do same without fulfilling the promise.

A Facebook user, Odionyenfe Solomon, said: “Mazi Ohuabunwa is capacity personified.” Also, another user, James Laz B commented that, “Then lets join hands together and end it, so help us God.”

But Luka Jerry has a contrary opinion, saying “It’s not our first time to hear that.” Another Facebook user, Edwin Cornelius Elaiwonu, said: “Same thing Mr Buhari said when he was going around the country for his campaign.”

For his part, Habibullah Uzaif, he challenged Ohuabunwa to “Assist in ending it now if you really meant what you said.” Another Facebook user, Abubakarsadiq Usman, simply reacted by merely saying “story.”

Eddie Chukwuemeka Otuchikere opined that Nigerians were tired of empty promises while listing out previous promises made by political office holders.

“Please no more PROMISES, the people are tired of unfulfilled promises,

*I will restore POWER in six (6) months, Failed

*I will secure our borders against bandits & kidnappers – Failed

* I will make one(1) naira equivalent to $1- Failed

* I will STOP medical tourism – Failed

* I will create 2million jobs every quarter- Failed

Please no MORE!,” Otuchikere said.