Mo Abudu, CEO of the EBONYLIFE Group has joined other distinguished citizens and celebrities in endorsing the GoNigeria advocacy campaign for effective youth participation in the country’s electoral processes re the 2023 General Elections.

Hence, Mo Abudu’s addition to the growing GoAmbassadors’ list is a positive development that will add great value to the works of the Initiative.

The international Media mogul and CEO of the EBONYLIFE Group can help influence the target group i.e. youths aged 18 to 34 and her involvement is expected to deepen the ongoing voter sensitisation campaign, which is aimed at getting the young demographic that constitutes over 80 percent of the electorate to become politically active and also, further stimulate their direct involvement in the 2023 general elections, thereby helping to shape the nation’s political destiny.

GoNigeria is an initiative of Anap Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to promoting good governance in Nigeria. Anap Foundation is partnering with enlightened celebrities (GoAmbassadors), corporate bodies eager to support the initiative via co-branding (GoPartners) as well as many enthusiastic young volunteers who will help to amplify the messaging to their age mates (GoVolunteers).

The overall aim of GoNigeria is to encourage Nigerian youths to register and vote en-masse in the 2023 General Elections. The 18 Initial Advocates of the GoNigeria Movement are drawn from all the 6 geopolitical zones (3 from each zone).

They are: Atedo Peterside (Convener), Aisha Yesufu, Nuruddeen Lemu, Dike Chukwumerije, Folarin Falana (Falz), Bishop Matthew Hassan-Kukah, Arunma Oteh, Hamzat Lawal, Tomiwa Aladekomo, Osita Chidoka, Dr. Tony Rapu, ‘Yemi Adamolekun, Muhammad Ali Pate, HH Muhammad Sanusi II, Dr. Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman, Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, Ayisha Osori