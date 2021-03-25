BY CHIMA AKWAJA, Lagos

Mobile Money accounts grew by 13 per cent globally in 2020 to more than 1.2 billion driven by the global pandemic, with total transactions value increasing by 65 per cent to $12.7 billion during the period.

According to the GSMA’s annual State of the Industry Report on Mobile Money, released yesterday, there was a dramatic acceleration in mobile transactions during the COVID-19 pandemic as lockdown restrictions limited access to cash and financial institutions.

The report said the fastest growth was in markets where governments provided significant pandemic relief to their citizens. To minimise the economic toll of COVID-19, many national governments distributed monetary support to individuals and businesses.

The value of government-to-person payments quadrupled during the pandemic, with the mobile money industry working hand-in-hand with administrations and NGOs to distribute social protection and humanitarian payments quickly, securely, and efficiently to those in need.

For the first time, more than $1 billion was sent and received in the form of remittances globally every month via mobile money. Despite early fears that transactions would decline as people worldwide suffered job losses and income cuts during the pandemic, it remains clear that diasporas continue to support family and friends back home.

The GSMA’s chief regulatory officer, John Giusti said, “We see that mobile money is a powerful tool for expanding the financial inclusion of women in low- and middle-income countries.’’

report, however, found that across markets women are still 33 per cent less likely than men to have a mobile money account.”