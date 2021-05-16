By Tarkaa David, Abuja

Former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), has called on the federal government to provide soldiers with modern training and equipment to overcoming the current spate of insecurity.

The former President, who stated this in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service monitored by our reporter on Sunday, also expressed concern over the state of insecurity in Nigeria.

He said himself and the likes used to advise government on the matter but not necessarily making noise about it.

IBB also noted that it was important for Nigerians to support government and security agenies, in order to bring an end to the security crisis.

Commenting further on insecurity, he said it has become necessary for citizens and government to synergise and work together.

On whether politicians are playing the desired role in bringing an end to the menace, IBB said there are many things they’ve to put right.

“If they agree to sit down and think over, I believe success will be achieved,” he said.

When asked further on such things to put right, he said it was important to rally round the soldiers and other security agents, support them and let them know the citizens are behind them.

“Provide them with all they require and let them know this is their country, they’ve no other better than this.

“They also need to be trained on how to use the modern weapons, not to get weapons and just hand over to them. They should be trained,” he added.

On whether he has ever advised the Federal Government on ways to end insecurity, which has now crept into Niger State, he said, “we give advice, as we can but we don’t make noise about it. We don’t announce that this is what we say.

“We should unite, we should support those in power, we are all working towards achieving the same goal. Between the leaders and citizens, we need peace and a harmonious relationship.

“This problem of insecurity, every government had its experience but if we unite. I remember how we fought the civil war for three years, the people supported the government, the government did its best, bought what was necessary, those who fought were made to understand that this country is the best for them.

“It’s not only in Nigeria, many countries encountered this kind of problem, some had it for 10 years but through concerted effort, they are out of it. I believe we can get out of this problem.

“Both citizens and those governing are trying, but we should know that it is not an easy task,” IBB stated.