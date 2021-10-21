Presidential aspirant of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Professor Kingsley Moghalu, has promised to undertake police reforms that will properly establish state police and ensure adequate training for the personnel.

He called on the security agencies to release youth activists who have been in detention a year over their participation in the EndSARS movement.

Moghalu, who made the call in a statement, said it was sad that the bravery displayed by the Nigerian youths during the EndSARS protest was met with brutality.

The presidential hopeful who lamented that Nigeria’s young men and women who make up the country’s most productive asset, face fundamental challenges, lampooned the government for trying to silence the voices of young people, physically and on social media including the “Twitter ban”.

The 2019 presidential candidate, who decried the state of the policing system, said, “My administration will undertake a comprehensive and constitutional police reform that will properly establish state police.

ADVERTISEMENT

, train the police to respect and protect human rights, ensure internal accountability against excessive use of force and extra-judicial killing, institute specialisation within the police force which is absent today, increase the number strength of the officers, and provide significant improvement in the remuneration and welfare package of the service men and women.”

He added that “One year after the EndSARS protest, hundreds of the youths who participated in the peaceful protest are still being held in detention. This is a violation of the country’s constitutional democracy. I, therefore, call on the authorities to release the youth activists without further delay.”