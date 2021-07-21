Emir of Jiwa Chiefdom in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) HRH Alhaji Idris Musa, has advocated the creation of more jobs to engage the youths in order to end the wave of insecurity in the country.

Musa, who made the call in an interview with LEADERSHIP in his palace yesterday, noted that lack of jobs to engage the youths has made them take to drugs and criminality.

He maintained that the government and individuals should as a matter of urgency create more jobs so that all those that have nothing to do could be accommodated thereby reducing insecurity.

“Lack of jobs is the cause of insecurity in the country. Those who have packed money in their houses should bring them out so that we can use them to create jobs and engage the youths.

The government should create more jobs for the youths, so that they can be engaged, because lack of engagement makes them take to drugs and involve themselves in what they are not supposed to do, such as insecurity.”

The royal father also appealed to Nigerians to always be their brother’s keepers, and to reduce greediness, religious and tribal sentiments, noting however, that despite the challenges facing the country, Nigerians are still living together as one country.