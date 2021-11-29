Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, has said money laundering erodes financial institutions and weakens the sector’s role in the economic growth of a nation.

Bawa stated this at a two-day workshop on anti-corruption organised by the Abia State Government for stakeholders and account officers of the state at Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia, the capital.

Represented by the director of operations of the commission, Mr Abdulkarim Chukkol, he stressed that all must join hands with the commission to curb financial and economic crimes in the country and beyond.

Presenting a paper titled: “Nature and Consequences of Economic and Financial Crimes,” the anti-corruption chief said the theme of the workshop, “Governance and Corruption” was very apt and necessary.

Similarly, the chief of staff to the governor and facilitator of the workshop, Prof Anthony Agbazuere, lauded the commission for adopting sensitisation and education to eradicate corruption in the country.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for his thoughtfulness, initiative and foresight in convoking the workshop which he maintained is in tandem with international best practices and the law.

The state chief judge, Justice Onuoha Ogwe, who spoke on “Ridding Governance of Corruption: The Roles, Achievements and Challenges of Courts in Handling Corruption Cases,” aligned the judiciary with the workshop.

The workshop also featured question and answer sessions and paper presentation on “Managing Corruption in Governance: Theoretical and Conceptual Dimensions by the Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies, Imo State University, Owerri, Prof. U.U Chukwueze.