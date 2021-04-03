ADVERTISEMENT

BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

The Financial Intelligence Factor is state of mind, that comes from being a certain way and doing certain things that attract wealth and abundance into your life.

As you progress through this information you will come to know the characteristics of a competent and incompetent money manager; the mentality of success and failure; how to identify limiting beliefs that could be sabotaging your money earning potential, and guidelines for designing your financial life in ways that will focus and direct you towards your primary wealth creation goals. Moreover, the mind map breaks down some simple financial knowledge and strategies that will help you build long-term .

This naturally leads to an understanding of the differences between the mentalities of the financially successful and the financially poor of this world. These two findings come together to reveal that our financial success is very much governed by the underlying beliefs we have about money. The premise is, that if we continue to hold limiting beliefs about money, then we will likewise continue to suffer the consequences of holding onto these self-sabotaging forces that will prevent us from ever reaching the pinnacles of financial freedom.

The financially intelligent have an uncanny ability to see into the future. Utilizing the act of foresight to help identify the possible consequences that can potentially result from each spending decision they make, they determine if the consequences are justifiable. If long-term profits don’t result, then they will carefully weigh-up their decision before taking any further action.