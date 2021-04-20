ADVERTISEMENT

Our Correspondent

The Chief Executive Officer of Morgans Consulting Nigeria Limited Foluso Amusa has said that despite the challenges of the COVID-19, the firm has entrenched the culture of understanding and addressing clients’ needs, stressing that it is critical to business growth and development.

Amusa told reporters recently that that the company is well suited to adapt and adjust to clients varying needs. He said, “Our target market cuts across the public and private sectors. Also, multinational and small businesses benefit from our excellent service delivery.

We are well suited to adapt to their varying needs”. On the challenge for the year 2020 characterised by the pandemic which, disrupted businesses and changed patterns of social interactions, Amusa noted that the Morgans Consulting Ltd has been able to adapt to the new normal and delivering on its mandate.

He said, “We are grateful there is technology all over the world, which has actually made work much easier especially in this COVID-19 era. We have a flexible work environment, which has enabled our staff to work from home where necessary.

Through the Likes of Zoom, Skye, Google meet, WhatsApp, etc, we have been able to keep in touch with our clients from initial consultancy appointment to delivery of services.’’