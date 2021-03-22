ADVERTISEMENT

BY OSA OKHOMINA,

Kinsmen of the former President Goodluck Jonathan and the Movement for the Survival of Ijaw Ethnic Nationality in Niger Delta (MOSIEND) have disowned a former militant, Alhaji Mujahid Asari Dokubo, for listing them as part of the Biafran territory under his leadership.

While the Jonathan’s kinsmen under the Ogbia Brotherhood Youths Council (OBYC) through its national president, Comrade Napuru Bassuo, in a statement described Dokubo as a loner on the journey, MOSIEND through its national president, Kennedy Tonjo West, said Dokubo was on his own and should not be taken seriously.

West, in a statement issued via electronic mail, said all Ijaw communities were insulted by Dokubo’s attempt to associate them with Biafra and called on the ex-militant leader to tender unreserved apology to the Ijaws. “Asari Dokubo’s state]ment is lacking in substance and merit. It is self-seeking and self-serving.