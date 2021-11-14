Wellness specialists have revealed that most of the health challenges experienced by the working class people is as a result of bad work habit.

According to the experts, who, said employers should be responsible for the healthcare of their workers, they insisted that most health challenges faced by Nigerians can be traced to their nature of jobs.

Speaking at the 2021 Workplace, Health Wellness Fair organised by Tsapphir Unique Divine Haven (TUDH) in Abuja at the weekend, a wellness specialist, Taiwo Adeoye, said employees should be given occasional health training.

“There should be comfortable environment and rights to make decisions that affect their health,” Adeoye said of the employees.

“Health is the first thing to be considered in whatever one is into. Since most health challenges faced by Nigerians could be attributed to the nature of the job they do, the employers should be accountable for the healthcare of their workers to enable them to work efficiently and live longer,” Adeoye added.

He, therefore appealed to workers to also create a conducive environment for themselves and ensure they are happy irrespective of the nature of stress involved.

For his part, National Training Officer, Nigerian Red Cross, Bashir Umar, also urged Nigerians to acquire basic first aid skills, saying that accident can occur any time.

“Everyone need to learn the basic first aid tips because accident can happen anywhere to anyone,” Umar said.

The founder, Tsapphir Unique Divine Haven, Dr Tammy Nduba, said the organisation is a non-profit organisation with the goal of educating Nigerians on holistic healthy living irrespective of status.

“While we were on lockdown, a lot of lives were negatively impacted by the pandemic and I saw that we have not been taking care of our health holistically. So, it prompted me to set up this non-profit organisation with the aim of coaching people on how to live healthy holistically,” she added.