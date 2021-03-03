A 21-year-old motorcyclist, Abdulfatai Adamu, on Wednesday appeared in a Karu Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja for allegedly causing death of his passenger.

The police charged Adamu who resides in Jikwoyi, Abuja, with joint act, reckless driving and causing death.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court that a distress call from the Directorate of Road Traffic Services, Jikwoyi Outpost was received at the Karu police station on Jan. 22.

Adeyanju said that the defendant drove his Bajaj Boxer motorcycle without registration number in a reckless and dangerous manner, on the Karu Road.

He said Adamu ran into a Honda Civic with registration number KUJ842KZ, causing Deborah John, the passenger to fall off the motorcycle.

He said John sustained grievous injuries and was confirmed dead by a doctor at Customs Clinic, Karu.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of section 79 of the Penal Code and 27 of Road Traffic Act.

The judge, Inuwa Maiwada, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Maiwada adjourned the case until April 12 for hearing.