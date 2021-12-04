The chief executive officer, MTN Nigeria, Karl Teriola, has the service provider is determined to help millions of Nigerians from the shackles of poverty to become successful millionaires within the shortest possible time as part of its corporate social responsibility (CRS).

Teriola said the reason why they were making a public offer of their shares was to bring in as many Nigerians as possible to become part owners of the company.

He spoke in Kano during an interactive session with prospective investors and members of the public yesterday.

He said: “We are going public for one reason and only for one reason. We want Nigerians, every common Nigerians in every part of Nigeria to have a share in the wealth creation that MTN is going to take us through in the coming years 20, 30 and in the next 100 years.”

He added that they do not want to give a chunk of MTN Nigeria to a few large institutions, adding rather, “We want as many people as possible to holds shares however little you can afford. That is why we are going on road shows all over the country.”

“Kano being the commercial capital of the North, with a very large population, it is only natural that this should be the very first stops of our first day of the road show to communicate to the people what MTN is all about,” he said.

He said their mission during the show was to explain to the public and Nigerians in general, “How to subscribe to the offer, what the benefits of the offer are, the digital subscription process, the bonus we give after one year and really about the strength of MTN as a company, its governance potential and the quality of the management team”