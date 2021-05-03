COVID-19 has transformed the world into a new place. However, certain things hold their ground under any circumstances. In a recent conversation, Muhammad Al Naqbi spoke about 3 things brands must focus on in the new normal – minimalism, hustle, and finding meaning.

A lot of people have a misconception that you need to go all out when it comes to promoting your brand. This might work for some companies, but there is a fine line between too much and an effective strategy. Minimalism is defined as a style or technique based on sparseness and simplicity.

Therefore, minimalism in business removes distractions and zeroes in on the product or service. This lets you focus on scaling your company and the strategies you will utilize to achieve this.

Minimalism leads directly to hustle, which can be a major path to success. Understand this term because it is essential in the business world. When not used as slang, hustle means busy activity and to work energetically.

What owner or supervisor doesn’t want this from their team?

Hustle also means to conduct business assertively and be competitive. When Muhammad Al Naqbi states the importance of hustling, he refers to running a company efficiently and strategically as management skills are a core component of success.

Lastly, but perhaps most importantly, people need to find meaning in their work. When a business is launched, the goal is to provide a product and/or service to customers. This might be more of the general population or a carefully targeted consumer group. The bottom line is that the founder needs to start a company they have some connection to.

If you cannot find meaning in your own brand, how are customers supposed to do so?

Those who find meaning in their work put more energy and effort into the organization. This applies to owners, supervisors, and employees alike. People can tell when employees enjoy their jobs and believe in the work they are performing. Not only does this result in a positive brand image, it results in customers believing in your brand as well to build mutual long-term business relationships.