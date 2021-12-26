As Christians celebrate Christmas with billions of their counterparts across the globe, an Islamic human rights advocacy group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has called on Christians in the country to pray for Nigerian youths for divine guidance.

MURIC’s Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola while felicitating with Christians on the celebration of Christmas on Saturday, appealed to Clerics and church goers to spend the yuletide period in reflecting about widespread moral decadence among Nigerian youths and to pray fervently for their redemption.

While noting that youths were on the path of destruction unless something was done urgently, MURIC said that they have no interest in hard work.

According to the group, they are on the fast lane of material pursuit and they are prepared to do anything to get the good things of life without working for them.

It explained that they have little regard for the sacredness of human life, drug was the apple of their eyes, while clubbing was their major preoccupation.

“While it is true that some Nigerians look unto the youth as leaders of tomorrow, a large majority are pessimistic over the youth of today. They see no hope in them. But we must not give up on them. We must continue to guide them. It is not too late. We can still get good results if we turn to God. The Bible says with God, everything is possible (Mark 10:27).

“Parents who have forsaken their responsibilities by failing to train their children and wards properly must also return to God. They must ask God for forgiveness during this period. They must approach God in absolute humility and total submission. They must confess to Him that they have failed as parents. They can then seek His divine guidance and go back to instill family values and norms in their children and wards”, it added.

