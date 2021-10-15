Popular music promoter and socialite, Captain Oladiran Ibironke, popularly known as Dudu Heritage, has been buried amidst tears on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Dudu Heritage, who is husband to Nollywood actress, Bimbo Oshin, was buried at the Eternal Home cemetery, Ojoo, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The interment was after the planting of a tree in his honour at the Ibadan Golf Club and the funeral service at the All Saints Church, Jericho, Ibadan.

Ibironke died after slumping while playing golf in Ibadan on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

The ceremony had in attendance family, friends and members of the entertainment industry, particularly friends of actress Bimbo Oshin.

Celebrated Gospel artiste, Tope Alabi, gave a rendition glorifying God for a life well spent by the deceased.

In her tribute, Bimbo eulogised her late husband, describing him as her pillar and one who contributed to her success in the movie industry.

She said, “I have cried more than I have done in my 25 years as an actress. It all still looks like a dream to me. With a heavy heart and tears in my eyes, I write this tribute.

“I had the great opportunity and rare privilege of being the wife and partner to the most wonderful loving, romantic, peaceful, kind, and God-fearing man any woman can wish for. Life could not have been a better place without you in it.

“I flashback to the 12th of September 2021 and am still shattered. I still called you at some minutes to 7pm when I came to pick our son up at the Golf Club as directed by you. My instinct told me to call you to come out and see me at the car park. I did call and you said ‘Hello Iyawo e, ma binu, mo wa n meeting’, meaning Hello my wife, I’m sorry, I’m in a meeting.

“I prayed to God to bring you back to life but alas death snatched you away from me (Iku da mi Loro) A loving and accommodating father to several people. Tell me a man of noble character and I will present my husband to you. My heavenly father used you to bless me with the most amazing and adorable children.”

LEADERSHIP reports that the late Dudu Heritage resided in the United States where he was a music promoter before relocating to Nigeria to run a private business.

Until his death, he was the Captain of the prestigious Ibadan Golf Club. He is survived by an aged parent, wives, children and grandchildren.