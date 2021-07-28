Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, said yesterday that despite the global economic meltdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, his administration is fully committed towards actualising all campaign promises made to the people of the state.

The governor who stated this when he played host to Akko community at the banquet hall of the Government House said what his government has so far is just a tip of the iceberg.

He said the projects currently being executed by his administration in Akko local government area and by extension the entire state are in line with his campaign manifesto whose main focus is to reposition the state for effective and efficient service delivery to the people.

Governor Yahaya explained that the mandate given to him by the people of Akko and the entire state is a trust of leadership that is gradually transforming into the provision of infrastructural development and other social services for the benefit of the people.

He disclosed that his administration stands at a vantage position of appreciating the challenges facing the people of the state owing to the needs assessment he undertook, stating that the Gombe State government under his leadership will do everything necessary to fulfill the over 180 campaign promises made to the people of the state.

“Whatever successes we have recorded so far, is in line with our campaign promises and our administration’s commitment to reach every section of the State, so far I can say of the 180 campaign promises we made to the people, I make bold to say that we have achieved two third of it and we shall continue on this path of repositioning the state,” he stated.

The governor said some of the completed road projects in Akko Local Government Area were inherited from the immediate past administration, assuring his guests of a mammoth crowd that his administration will soon embark on the construction of some critical road networks such as the one linking Kumo and Kidda.

Governor Yahaya also disclosed that his administration has secured partnership with the World Bank to construct a total of Seven hundred and fifty kilometres of road networks across the State.

The governor said his administration had to award the contract for the construction of the Kumo General Hospital to a reputable company of International reckoning due to the structural defects of the facility, disclosing also that through a lobby he personally undertook, a 150- bed capacity hospital is being constructed within Akko local government area by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

“I also want to tell the people of Akko local government area that my administration has planned to move School of nursing and midwifery to your community through a construction of multi million naira edifice with a view to expanding the institution’s students admission’s capacity from 150 to 600”, he noted.

Governor Yahaya gave a stern warning to those in the habit of manipulating the political system to foment trouble to be wary of the negative move, as his administration will not condone any act of lawlessness.

“Peace is very essential and fundamental to our cooperate existence as a state and as a nation without which no development can be achieved, so I call on all and sundry to eschew bitterness and leave in peace; the law is blind and will catch up with anyone no matter how highly placed,” he warned.

Earlier, the Emirs of Akko, Umar Mohammed Atiku; Pindiga, Ahmed Mohammed Seyoji and the Lamido Gona Abdulkadir Umar, all affirmed that the people in their respective domains remain grateful and indebted to Governor Yahaya for his social and economic intervention in their areas.

The royal fathers also acknowledged his love and respect for the traditional institution, citing the recent increment of salaries of district and ward heads among others.

They pledged the support and solidarity of their subjects to the administration of Governor Inuwa Yahaya, describing the achievements recorded in the last two years as monumental that should receive the support of men and women of goodwill. They also attributed the prevailing atmosphere of peace in the state to the Governor’s commitment in that direction.

In their separate remarks, the member representing Akko federal constituency, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo and the Speaker of Gombe State House of Assembly, Hon. Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo, enumerated and appreciated some of the developmental projects executed by Governor Yahaya in Akko LGA, assuring that the people of the area will certainly reciprocate the gesture.