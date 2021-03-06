ADVERTISEMENT

By SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH,

Famous Nigeria-African Music Producer and Sound Engineer, Mr. Chisom Obinna, popularly referred as JaySynths and known for working with top rated international musical Artists on award winning Songs, has shared his mega plans for the year 2021, as well as his amazing experience in marriage with popular Ex-Beauty Queen, Queen Christy.

In an exclusive Interview with StatePress Reporter, JaySynths had described his marriage experience as lovable, adventurous and quite dignifying. He noted that being a married man and especially to his university girlfriend, there was lots to learn and grow with. He also stated that though every marriage has its ups and down, but his has been amazingly minimised and of more positive benefits.

He also made emphasis on his experience as a father, who is making all efforts to provide all the best that life could offer to his newly birthed child. He used the opportunity to appreciate his wife Christy for her role in encouraging him, through her prayers, motivations, love and kind-heartedness.

During this exclusive interview session with JaySynths, he stated in optimistism his interest to share his creative works to the entire world as roles out plans for the year 2021. According to JaySynths, some of his plans includes building many more releases, an EP and Album that will feature renowned international stars.

However, he had started the year with a trip to Ghana, where he worked with several big stars including popular Afrohiphop rapper “Sarkodie.” He later released his first single which featured 2015 project fame winner Jeff Akoh and Ghanaian hitmaker Kuami Eugene, which was released on Friday 5th of March 2021.

He therefore commended the efforts of the likes of top Nigerian Producers including Sarz, Masterkraft, Rexxie, killertunes, Ekelly, Krizbeatz and so many of them who have had their personal songs top the charts and are currently doing numbers digitally. JaySynths had worked with notable Nigerian Artists like Teni on her song Case which won the prestigious Headies Award, Skibii, Ice Prince, Mr. Eazi, Victor AD, Hotkid and amongst others.