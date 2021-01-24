Akinse Felaboye is the creative director of the brand known as Salobata. In this interview with Millicent Arebun Onuoha, he talks about his innovations.

The journey so far

Well, the journey so far has been really interesting, I have been putting quite a lot of effort in extending the reach of our global brand. We’ve been pushing forward and have been fortunate to receive a lot of international recognitions and some major partnerships. One of the primary things we do is that we keep innovating. We keep looking at trends and future trends and keep adapting our businesses to them, so it’s making a lot of sense.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are those international recognitions?

We have been able to speak at the Tedex platform, I am a Forbes fellow and we’ve been invited to Africob in Tunisia, Handover in Berlin, some other ones in Vienna, Istanbul, and in the US. So, we have received some partnerships from Paris to stock our products.

Why leather products?

What people know us for is that we make a wide range of leather wares or products. But we go beyond that. First, what actually started the idea of leather is that the Nigerian leather market is still very raw. A lot of people actually shy away from leather itself because it’s difficult to work on and so there is a very good demand here and outside Nigeria. I won’t say the demand is very much in Nigeria because a lot of Nigerians cannot really pay for expensive things so most of our target market is people that buy luxury products, for instance Gucci. So we got to a stage that we realized that a large chunk of our customers were from outside the country but often times, when our Nigerian customers test our products, they rush back for more and so our Nigerian customer base is rapidly expanding.

Are your entire products high end?

I won’t say it’s all luxury. I’d say people with medium incomes can afford the products.

What inspires your designs?

For me, I think I’m very crazy, I’m also very business oriented. There are some designers that will just do things people will not buy, so I look at a lot of them on the runway and I wonder how many people will buy this, and all. I’m more of a business man than even a creator, it’s more reason I say we even do beyond leather manufacturing. We are into tech, there is another side of our business that’s into recycling, recycling in the sense that we convert plastic wastes to shoes. Our recycled plastic footwear has even gained more attraction for us internationally than the leather products most people know us for.

How do you transform plastic wastes to fashionable shoes?

The way it goes is that the plastic bottles are shredded into yarns and just like weaving ‘aso oke’, it’s woven into those kind of shoes. While we were trying to do this, we saw an opportunity in plastic pollution generally. I used to be an environmental scientist, I noticed a problem, and there are lots of connections around what even brought about it. We then noticed that Adidas and Ribbok and athletic footwear brands were producing some shoes from plastics. The truth is that all of these strategies are just to sell more shoes, yes, they are saving the environment yet they are selling more shoes. So it’s really a very interesting concept for me. We went ahead with what we are doing but with a unique twist. We produce modular shoes in the sense that they are snickers but can replace or change the upper and the down sheet and replace it with another, so it will seem like you are wearing two different shoes. So it is actually dual footwear. This is the core of what has been generating a lot attraction and recognition for us globally. We’ve gone ahead to even patent the idea itself and the concept.

What is your inspiration?

I did quit my job to start the business and I want to make more money but my inspiration comes from my need to impact my world.

What challenges have you encountered so far?

I think the primary problem we’ve faced is getting to build and retaining a good team. We’ve not been able to get a good team over time but we are getting there gradually. When I say team, I mean both management and the people that work with you. For instance, most times, when the artisans make products for you and see the prices online they feel cheated whereas it goes beyond what they see or their skills. The kinds of people we work with are very good so they want to impact those things on the prices, that’s for the artisans part. Then for the management, getting good people that are very business minded and yet very creative is a challenge. I have a co-founder that is a photographer, it’s just overtime that he’s been able to stabilize, a lot of people do brain stuffs but when it comes to photography they cannot do it because they always think about the money to pay those guys before they do it. I would say that anybody starting now should have this kind of team around so things can work faster and better.

What should we expect from your brand in the next five years?

Well, our plan is that we want to be very dominant in shoe manufacturing and other related accessories including sport wears and all. We would also add more verve to our textile products. One of what we do actually arises from the problems we’re trying to solve. The reason we are into tech is because we are always facing problems in that sector. We sell mainly online, so we were always facing problems with returns of order and the problem wasn’t about the shoes or products but sometimes the sizing. It becomes a problem if it’s too big. If it’s too big you have to probably give them another one or remake another one, if it’s small you have to probably expand it. So imagine sending a shoe to someone in Ghana and then returning it, that’s a lot of expenses and stress on both sides. What we’ve done is that we developed an application that helps people scan their foot size. You don’t have to see me before you get an appropriate foot size, so we are scaling that beyond just us to helping other SMAs. Some people don’t trust brands anymore because of things like this. Some people don’t pay on e-commerce platforms like Jumia until they receive the product, so it’s really very challenging. What we’ve done is that we are trying to leverage on e-commerce and the SMAs. The truth is like the business is growing bigger as we move ahead. It’s more like we are operating three businesses in one. Leather manufacturing is just a very minor part of the whole. I believe I’m very creative, I’m very imaginative, and I do what I need.

Are you a shoe lover yourself?

I like shoes, I love great products, I like to see my product on people’s legs.

What’s your best fashion accessory?

I’ll say shoes! It’s one of the reasons we are trying to solve a lot of problems. I believe there are so many problems in wearing shoes alone that could solve the problems of billions of people. So, if I provide some solutions, the proceeds from it will be enough for me to live on for the rest of my life and beyond. This is because a lot of problems keep occurring and if you can provide those solutions you have made it.