Iheoma Abigail Obioha is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Just_Abby Couture, popularly known

as Love it, Style it. In this interview with STELLAMARIES AMUWA, she hints that fashion world is ensuring that facemask becomes trendy as it’s been incorporated into outfits to safeguard health

Tellu us more about your journey into the fashion industry?

Growing up, I was quite the interesting little girl. I absolutely loved being adventurous. The funny part

was that this adventurous spirit also came with a twist. I was adventurous and loved fashion. I would dress out in perfectly matching outfits. I learned that I was okay not being the girl who just “fit in”. I am so picky about what I put on. At a young age, I always tell my mom exactly what to put on as a child.

Even compared to my peers, I stood out because I always seemed to want to wear something different than what everyone else was wearing. It was evidently clear from a young age that fashion was going to be a pivotal part of my life. Over the course of my life, this journey has been shaped, formed and weaved in many directions. I have found that fashion can be all consuming if we allow it to be. It can steal our true identities, and force us to place our value in how others see us, how much we own, or how much we work. In fact, I have learned many things along my fashion journey that have truly shaped how I view fashion, all of which have led me to now speak to you on this very platform! So today, I own MY STYLE, stand out and am proud to own that.

What are the hurdles you ‘ve encountered, and still faced with in the course of running this fashion business?

Positioning in the market and differentiation of many factors to consider among others are key . The question should be whether my idea has a place in the market. If it does , then that’s great, but if it is similar to others out there how does it then differentiate itself and appear unique?

The point is, I have to find ask and respond to these questions so that I can stand out.

Today’s market is flooded with a lot of designs, and consumers are confused about what to choose. As a designer, I must consider attracting loyal repeat customers. Showing strength in products that set me apart from my competitors.

Again, staying current. Fashion needs to be current and adapt to its time, trends, consumers and needs.

Customer’s satisfaction. Sometimes it is hard to please all customers. I try as much as I can to satisfy and put a smile on my clients.

Any Regrets?

No regrets. I learned clearly that fashion is and always will be a way to express my inner most personality. Dressing up each day allows me to feel empowered and confident, which in turn allows me to press into being more focused and driven. Fashion is my passion. I LOVE IT.

So what’s the motive behind this fashion House ?

I love when ladys dress nice and beautiful. It motivates me to think of what more to do to add to their beauty. However, I realised that for me to feel positive and motivated, I need clothes to lift me up and empower me rather than match the way I feel. What if I feel lazy and tired? I wouldn’t want to wear things

that encourage me to stay in that state of mind, rather , I ‘ll prefer to dress in such a way that will push me forward.

Who is your mentor?

I consider “Zaina Fashion House” as my mentor. She gave me the push I needed to find my place in the industry. This push also boosted the confidence that made me successful.

What has been your strong point in staying top in this industry?

The fashion industry is well known for its hard work environment where one experience rejection as part of your job. So having confidence, perseverance and personlity have transformed me into a better designer. Doing a good job will get you to the next one. The key is to be interested in designers, be interested in the business of fashion, and be interested in how the industry is evolving. I have to commit myself to these projects and understand that I am a part of it.

What influenced your personal fashion and style?

When it comes to personal style I think my mood places a big role and dressing for different occasions. In my closet, I have different types of clothes: those that are elegant, sexy, casual and traditional. That’s exactly how my mood swings.

What’s your post COVID-19 measures to move up to the next level?

The crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic hit the fashion industry especially hard. The damage done by store closings and economic worries, which caused people to curtail spending on nonessential goods. Consumers believe that the pandemic will lead to a recession, and more than half worry about their personal finances and plan to spend less on fashion as a result. The pandemic is reshaping the fashion industry.The post-pandemic period is a kind of a ‘green’ wake up call for me. Sustainability is primed.

What is your take on the new normal staying fashionable with facemask?

The pandemic should not get in the way of our sense of style. Face masks have become a necessity during the coronavirus outbreak and now the fashion world is ensuring that they become trendy and we are finding ways to incorporate them into our outfits to safeguard our health and that of those around us. The reception to my matching dress/mask set has been really great. My clients love a matching look.

Having a mask that matches your outfits makes the mask more fun. A matching mask and outfit is “best for my style and obviously for keeping safe”.

What makes you happy?

Seeing my clients putting on my designs comfortably, admirably, satisfied with my work, and happy, makes me happy and inspires me to do more.

How do you unwind?

When I feel tired after days or weeks of work, I like to unwind by hanging out with friends and family. I also enjoy taking a day off, meditating, taking a nap as well as giving myself a massage, and listening to soothing music.