Background

Hadiza Gana Mohammed, (Hinna) a graduate of English language obtained from Ibrahim badamasi Babangida university Niger state. An indigene of Niger state, Gana by tribe. Am an educationists, philanthropist, beautician and entrepreneur. Looking good and clean all time is my favorite thing. Currently working with secondary education board. I grew up with my parents but I witnessed and feel the pain of a street child hence the reason for my foundation. My passion in supporting or helping the needy is something I will do till my last breath InshaAllah. Also, as an educationist, I know that when a child is educated, he/she will be great in life, and that is why I pick children from the street and enroll in school. Since the birth of Hina Gana foundation, I have enrolled approximately 50 street children in public school including orphans.

How it started

Growing up in a polygamous home comes with a lot of emotional trauma. A traumatic experience that no one knows off, and it’s an experience that one can never forget. As a child, I went to a boarding school at the age of 11. After my dad dropped me off and I was taken to the girls hostel, a new chapter began. The harsh reality of the school made me want to survive no matter what, In there, you are on ur own. Numerous punishments for a crime u don’t know anything about, as a result I became very strong and always wanted to speak or defend myself when am inappropriately punished. This continues till I finished my secondary school and waited a year before going to the university. When I entered the classroom for the first time at the university, all what the lecturers were talking about I have no single idea. I had to start coaching myself from the scratch and when first time results came out, I was among the top 4 in the department. Bcuz of the circumstances sorroumding my life, I started thinking low of myself. I see myself lik one who has nobody except God in the whole world, I studied myself out, i don’t joke with my prayers because I so much believed God is the only one who loves me genuinely. At 200 level, I will cook plenty food and share to almost all the people in my compound, when u bring ur problems to me, I think it critically before giving advice. I continued till I finished university. While doing all that I never knew of anything foundation or think of it, I just love doing it. I just love making one smile. I do everything I can to make anyone feel relieved, and as a result, people around started pressuring me to have a foundation since I have a serious passion for the people, in fact I see myself as a street child.

Mentor

I have two mentors. My mother is one of my mentor, I am that child that is confident and bold and hate to be misunderstood, and I keep having issues with people who don’t understand the kind of child I am, my mum taught me how to neglect some certain issues, she made believe I am unique and very intelligent and thus not allow anyone to make me feel sad, I owe her a lot of things in the nearest future, may God give her long life to see a woman I will become. My second mentor is DR Ogungbe. He is one of my lecturer in the university, I learnt discipline, dedication, humility, kindness, principles from him. Today when I stand to speak I will admire my confidence no matter the crowd. Sir, may heavens celebrate you and ur entire family.

Achievements

I have a lot of great things I have done in my young age. Since 2017 to date, I have fed more than 5000 street children, I have supported more than 50 orphans, I have feed over 300 prisoners, I have enrolled 50 street children in school. All of this from individual support, I don’t have any sponsors but from the recommendation we are getting I believe we will get there sooner than we imagined

Regrets

I regret not standing my ground to study law in university, today I would have been a very renowned lawyer all over the country, because God has indeed blessed me with wisdom and guidance. I also regret allowing people’s opinions count in my life.

Fears

my greatest fear right now is not striving hard to touch more lives. I pray God grants me long life to reach my desired goals. The goal of owning an international school where street children and orphans will get best education free of charge.

Challenges

my greatest challenges right now is getting the people who think and feel the way I do to embrace what I have to offer, slowly but surely we will get there InshaAllah

What makes you different from others

I’m not afraid of failure. In fact, I think it is an essential part of the experimental process that gets you to success, also I am a very good communicator and find it’s easy for me to relate to other people. I feel individuals pains, I put myself in individual thoughts and am not afraid of taking decisions expecially when I know what am deciding on will mk me happy. My happiness is key

Future plans

I see my passion for street children and orphans recognize/supports in Nigeria and beyond. Hina Gana Foundation will be known for cleaning the tears/ pains of the pained.

Advice for women

every woman is human and thus should see herself as one. It’s okay to be married and submissive but women should learn to cry out or make decisions about how they want their life to be, go out of ur comfort zone and strive to succeed, ur happiness is paramount. Don’t allow urself to be reduced to an object of slavery, strive to succeed. Be creative and innovative, don’t allow urself to be dependent upon ur man. Been dependent has caused a lot of women their lives. Be a supportive person, learn to quit when it’s not working, learn to stand firmly and believe your decision counts