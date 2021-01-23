BACKGROUND

I am from Owukpa in Ogbadibo local government area of Benue State. I was born in Owukpa, my father’s name is Itodo and my mother is Ojoma Abutu. My mother gave birth to three children but as our father died, she re-married and gave birth to five additional children making eight and I am the second child of my mother.

EDUCATION

I did not go to school because as my father died, I was taken to Kaduna to stay with one of his relations. Unfortunately, they didn’t put me in school, even though I was crying every day that I wanted to go to school or be returned to my mother so that she would put me in school. They ignored me and deployed me to household chores and I was so much pained for this and I prayed that whenever I marry and have my own children, I would ensure they are educated and God has heard my prayers.

I got married to Godwin Ameh, who is also from Owukpa in Ogbadibo LG. We are blessed with five children, three boys and two girls and all of them are graduates. The problem now is that all of them are yet to be employed.

BUSINESS

I started this business when I got married in Kano where I was staying with my husband with just N300. I don’t like being idle and waiting for my husband to give me money before I will eat, so I woke up one day and decided to start something and that was how I started the business. At that time, things were not as costly as they are now, and sometimes I would make like N300 to N500 a day and I would be very happy. I was doing well there in Kano, but the religious riot forced us to leave at Kano and we came back to Benue 25 years ago.

Even when I came to Makurdi, I did not stop, I continued with my business and I have been in it now for 31 years.

Nobody taught me the business. When I got married and started having children, I began to challenge myself about how I could contribute to raising the children and that was when the idea of doing this business came. And really God has helped me all this while, because at most I will buy beans N40 with other things needed for the bean cake popularly called akara and I will only spend N150 to N200 and in the end I will make almost N500 and attimes it’s even more.

MENTOR

Well, I can say my mentor is God. As I said, nobody taught me and I didn’t learn it from anybody. Only God can explain why he led me in doing this business I am doing today, because when I saw the money my husband who was a mechanic was bringing home and it was not enough, I started thinking on how to support him and the idea came.

CHALLENGES

My major challenge is fund, sometimes I would contemplate halting the business because fund is not readily available and prices of foodstuffs in the market are high. There is no gain in the business again, everything is on the high side and I don’t have enough money to go to village markets to buy the items in bulk, rather I go to the market here everyday to buy bean, small yams and other things like sweet potatoes and plantain to keep the business going. But if have enough money I will be going to village markets to buy in bulk directly from farmers because buying from the market here doesn’t make economic sense.

REGRETS

No, I cannot say I regret being in this business, it’s only that things have gone bad now, because this business as you can see has help me with the support of my husband to train all my children from primary school to university, and all of them are graduates.

FUTURE PLANS

Yes, I have plans, if I get money, I want to stop staying close to this fire, because of my health and join another business. lf I have money I will open a small shop to sell garri, oil, beans, rice etc because my constant staying by the fire is making me sick, sometimes two weeks I will be down.

ADVICE TO WOMEN

It is good for every woman that is not doing government or any other work to start something so that they will not be begging for little things they ordinarily can afford to buy. When your husband doesn’t have, what can you do? For me I cannot sit and beg my husband money for maggi and any other thing that I need, I will rather use my money to buy what I can afford and when my husband brings anything it will be an addition. So, my fellow women it is not good to be idle, look out for something that can at least keep you busy no matter how small, it is better than nothing at all, so that you and your children will not go hungry, especially when your husband is not around.