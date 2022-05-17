The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has called for comments from the general public as it commences the process of the second biannual electricity tariff review.

In a publication yesterday, titled “Notice of compliance in respect of the biannual review of the revenue requirement of licensees”, the commission revealed its intention to commence the processes for the July 2022 Minor Review of MYTO 2022 to consider changes in relevant macroeconomic indices, generation capacity and CAPEX required for evacuation and distribution of the available generation capacity in compliance with extant rules.

NERC said stakeholders and the general public are to send their comments to the Commission to the chairman, Mr Sanusi Garba, within 21 days from the date of the publication.

NERC explained that the under the provisions of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) 2005, the commission adopted the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) methodology in setting out the basis and procedures for determination of licensees’ revenue requirements and review of electricity tariffs in Nigeria.

“The methodology provides for minor reviews every six months, major review every five years, and extraordinary reviews in instances where industry parameters have changed significantly from those used in the operatintariffs to such an extent that a review is required urgently to maintain the viability of the electricity industry.”

“We wish to clarify that such reviews do not automatically translate to increase in tariffs. Indeed, where the impact of improved efficiency in operating parameters for individual licensees exceed the impact of changes in macroeconomic parameters, end-user may be reduced as exhibited in some tariff classes under MYTO2022,” NERC said.