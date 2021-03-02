By Makinde Oluwarotimi, Abuja

A coalition of less privileged children under the umbrella of De Niger Delta Child Foundation has showered praises and encomium on the NNPC upstream helmsman, Engineer Adokiye Tombomieye.

The coalition, speaking through its national coordinator, Dr Michael West, at the end of their programme held yesterday, at their Delta State chapter, expressed gratitude and showered praises on Engr Adokiye.

“We want to use this opportunity to specially appreciate Engr Adokiye for all his philanthropy and his support to the less privileged. He has also been a shelter to the homeless, an eye to the blind and has given food to the hungry.”

The theme of the programme, “Put A Smile on the Less Privileged”, is a bimonthly event that seeks to bring together the less privileged children from various states in the Niger Delta region of the country in other to harness talents, teach morals and share foods and health care amenities to the various chapters that make up the coalition.

The children also used the opportunity to wish Engr Adokiye a happy birthday. “Even though it’s coming a little late, but it’s better late than not. We pray that God will protect you, grant you good health and happiness in all that you do.”

They also thanked all well meaning Nigerians and philanthropists that have taken it upon themselves to provide for the needs of the less privileged children in the Niger Delta region and other parts of the country.

The children prayed that God would bless everyone, grant lasting peace to Nigeria and give lasting solutions to all the problems currently bedevilling the country like banditry, kidnapping and all other vices.