BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos will on June 10 rule on the ‘no case’ application filed by ex-Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President Mr Paul Usoro (SAN) in his alleged N1.4billion money laundering trial.

Justice Aikawa fixed the date after listening to submissions from counsel to Usoro and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the application.

The EFCC is prosecuting Usoro on a 10-count charge bordering on laundering money for some Akwa-Ibom State government officials to the tune of N1.4bn.

The anti-graft agency claimed that Usoro converted and laundered the money in connivance with the governor of his state, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State.

The commission also alleged in the charge that the NBA President in connivance with the others mentioned in the charge conspired among themselves to commit the offence sometime in 2015 “within the jurisdiction of this honourable court”.

The commission insisted that offence is contrary to Section 18 (a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

At the last sitting of the court on February 18, the EFCC closed its case after calling two witnesses, following which the judge adjourned for the defendant to open his case.

But at the resumed hearing of the matter on Friday, lawyer to Usoro, Effiong O. Effiong SAN told the court that they have filed a no-case submission application to end the trial.

Arguing the February 25 no case submission, Effiong submitted that the prosecution only called two witnesses and closed its case because it knew that it had no case against Usoro.

The submitted that both prosecution witnesses gave conflicting testimonies about the sum in question.

Effiong recalled that Prosecution Witness 1 (PW1) Jacinta Akpabio, a staff of Fidelity Bank in Uyo, stated in her testimony that the request by the Akwa-Ibom State government for the sum of N700m could not be met due to insufficient funds, adding that only N400m was released to the state’s representative.

While, according to him, PW-2 Abdulrahman Rabo stated that he gathered from PW-1 that the sum of N700m was released to the representative of Akwa-Ibom state government.

Effiong prayed the court to allow the no case submission, adding that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against the defendants, which would have necessitated the defendant’s explanation.

But the EFCC counsel, Uduak Kufre informed the court of his counter-affidavit filed in opposition to Usoro’s application.

Uduak prayed the judge to dismiss the no case submission in view of – according to him – the overwhelming evidence adduced by the prosecution and the exhibits admitted in evidence and order the defendant to enter his defence.

Justice Aikawa reserved ruling on the no case application till June 10.