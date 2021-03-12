By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said any increase of pump price of fuel to N212 per liter would amount to a direct invitation for mass protest in the country.

The PDP said any contemplation for N212 pump price would be pushing Nigerians to the wall; a situation that is capable of worsening an already tensed situation and lead to economic and social crisis in the country.

The party in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said “Our party holds that the N212 per liter reportedly contemplated in the March pricing template by the APC administration, is wicked, insensitive, and callous.

“It is a barefaced fact that there is no way that Nigerians can survive such hike in fuel price, which will worsen the already agonizing economic situation in the country.

“Our party maintains that with an honest and transparent administration of our national production capacity and potentialities, domestic price of fuel should not exceed N70 per liter.

“The continuous unjustified increase in the price of fuel is a deliberate scheme by the APC, through which their leaders fleece Nigerians of billions of naira on daily basis.

“Nigerians have endured enough under the suppressive, corrupt, insensitive and incompetent APC administration and it is our concern that any further increase in fuel price may become the last straw that might break the camel’s back as already cautioned by our party last month.

“Our party had cautioned that with over 100 million citizens living in abject poverty, with an alarming 23% unemployment rate and many more living below N500 a day, any increase in fuel price is capable of triggering a mass protest in the land.

“This is particularly as the APC and its government have been unable to account for the over N15 trillion allegedly stolen by APC leaders.”

The PDP charged the APC and its administration to save the nation the trouble by ending every contemplation of fuel price increase, particularly at this time Nigerians are expecting a downward review in prices.

“Furthermore, our party calls on all patriotic Nigerians to remain calm but very alert in readiness, within the ambit of our laws and opportunities granted under our democracy, to stand up for, rescue and defend our national patrimony and collective wealth,” PDP added.