The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has hosted popular musician, David Adeleke, a.k.a Davido, commending him over his plan to donate N250m to orphanages across Nigeria.

The Minister said Davido’s philanthropic gesture informed his call on other Nigerians to emulate the singer.

Akpabio, who took to his verified Facebook page on Wednesday, also congratulated Davido on birthday anniversary on November 21, 2021.

Akpabio wrote: “I recently played host to our music icon and philanthropist, David Adedeji Adeleke aka Davido. His attitude towards the less privileged in the society made me to call on other Nigerians in politics, business and entertainment sectors to emulate him.

“I used the visit to commend him on the N250 million humanitarian donations to the less privileged in the society and for joining other like minds in the society to touch and positively affect the lives of the less-privileged in our society.

“I wish him a happy birthday and long life to do more for humanity.”