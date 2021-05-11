By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The excitement synonymous with the Nigeria Open will be re-enacted from May 14 when the maiden Davnotch National Open Tennis Championship 2021 kicks off at the Package B of Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The tournament which would serve as another test for the home-based tennis players will be contested by no fewer than 128 players from across the country from May 14 to 22 in six events including wheelchair men and women singles.

According to the tournament factsheet, players are expected to compete for the top prize in men and women singles, men and women doubles and wheelchair men and women singles.

A total N3.4millions prize money is up for grabs in this first edition of the tournament, with the winners in the men and women singles smiling home with five hundred thousand naira (N500, 000) respectively. The runners up and third-placed player will earn N250, 000 and N100 respectively, while the fourth, fifth and sixth-placed player will be rewarded with N75, 000, N50, 000 and N35,000 respectively.

Briefing members of the sporting press on Monday ahead of the event, representative Davnotch Nigeria Limited, Mr Emmanuel Ochei, said the tournament would help to unearth new talents that will be celebrated in the world.

According to him, the tournament is borne out of Devnotch desire to engage the youth for a better life amid the current challenges facing the country, saying sports have helped Nigeria as a nation as it remains a symbol of unity.

“Our partnership with the Nigeria Tennis Federation is to organise the first Devnotch open tennis championship considering the current challenges facing the country.

“Secondly, our passion for sports as a veritable tool for engaging youth for a better life and also as people we look at how much language sports speech and how it affects every facet of our lives. Everybody speaks about football and how unify it is, we hope for such yearning in tennis as well.

“Today in Nigeria, sports have helped us as a nation in nation building and remain the symbol of our unity.

“Due to our passion in sports, we have sponsored many sporting events both at the local and international levels and it has been an all-inclusive,” Ochei said.

He described tennis as one of the fattest growing sports in Nigeria and urged corporate organisations and individuals to invest in the sport.

“We are aware that tennis is one of the fastest growing sports in Nigeria with great potential and we are challenged by the fact that our best is yet to be seeded and heard in the world. “We need to have someone who will represent us in tennis out there and be celebrated like the likes of Nadal, Federer, Djokovic and the rest.

“We have no doubt that investing in tennis by organising tournaments will help us recover from our social crisis and youth restiveness among the teeming youth. So, there is no better time than now to develop sports in Nigeria considering the decay in our facilities since the government cannot do it alone.”

Speaking at the briefing, chairman of the caretaker committee of the Nigeria Tennis Federation, Ifedayo Akindoju, commended Davnotch, while urging other well-meaning bodies to come on board and support the discovery of tennis talents for the nation.