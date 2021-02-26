Chinese engineering company, Eighteenth Engineering Company has said the first flyover in North-east Nigeria will be ready for use by September this year.

The N4.2 billion overhead bridge construction contract was awarded to the Chinese company in 2019 by the Borno State Government.

Governor Babagana Zulum, last year flagged off the construction of the overhead bridge in Maiduguri to make it the third flyover in the entire nineteen states of northern Nigeria.

The bridge, which was designed to ease the notorious gridlock in the Customs House a roundabout that links the city to international highways leading to Cameroon and parts of central Africa, was initially expected to be completed within eighteen months.

Managing Director of the company Mr Qim Weiguo told journalists in Abuja that “construction work at the site has attained 63% completion and will be ready for use by September.”

Mr. Qim said the project is one among over 107 projects worth over N163 billion the company has successfully undertaken since 1999 when it began operations in Nigeria, most of which are spread across the country.

He noted that despite the delay of work in site due to the nationwide lockdown last year, the work has attained significant progress.

“We had a slight delay due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and Governor Zulum ordered the suspension of work in site during the lockdown,” he told journalists.

He assured that the project was being constructed following global standards which the company is known for worldwide