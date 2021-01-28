BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

Justice Saliu Saidu of the Federal High Court in Lagos, Thursday admitted in evidence the extra-judicial statements made to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by two chieftains of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State.

Justice Saidu admitted the exhibits while ruling on a trial-within-trial proceedings to determine the voluntariness of the statements, rejected the claims by the politicians that EFCC compelled them to make them under duress during interrogation at its Lagos office in 2016.

Faboyede, who is the chairman of PDP in the state and Adetokunbo, the Ondo State Coordinator of President Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Organisation in 2015, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering brought against them by the commission.

The anti-graft agency accused them of violating the Money Laundering Act by receiving N500 million in cash ahead of the 2015 general elections.

Faboyede was accused of making N500 million cash payment to the Ondo State PDP Election Committee.

The prosecution said the defendants committed the offence on March 27, 2015, contrary to Section 18 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011, punishable under Section 16(2).

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In the course of the trial, the prosecution had sought to tender the defendants’ statements in evidence but the defence counsel objected to the admissibility of the said statements, following which the court ordered a trial within trial to resolve the issue.

In his ruling on a trial within trial on Thursday, Justice Saidu held that from the evidence before him the claims of coercion were unproven.

The judge held, “There is nothing in both statements that the defendants were coerced or were under duress in making the statements or that the writing of the statements was hinged on the refund payments made by the defendants.’’