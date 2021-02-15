She was also tricked into bringing funds to cleanse supposed USD bliss.

“Moments later, one of the syndicate member told her that she must be cleansed to avert sudden and mysterious death having heard their discussion.

According to him, “the victim had sometimes in May 2013, boarded a taxi cab with three other passengers who, unknown to her, were members of a syndicate of fraudsters. As soon as she entered the vehicle, she heard the three other supposed passengers arguing about a Ghana-Must-Go bag filled with US dollars in the boot of the car.

” She was taken to an unknown destination, where she subsequently started giving the defendants, and the other members of the syndicate (at large) various sums in cash and bank payment totaling N53, 713, 260.00 to buy instruments for the cleansing of United States dollar notes, which she allegedly sourced from the sale of her properties in both Ibadan and Lagos.

“In the course of investigation, It was discovered that over N9 million was paid into the second defendant, Tinuola Idayat Oyegunle’s account domicile in one of the third generation banks; apart from other funds traced to the first defendant, Ebiesuwa Abayomi Fredrick’s account.

“It was also discovered that the first defendant built Victoria East Park Hotel & Suite located at Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos State from the proceeds of the crime.

” In his judgment, Justice Abdulmalik found the couple guilty of the four-count charge and sentenced both of them to 10 years imprisonment on each of the four counts.”