Director-general of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, has said about N997 million of the COVID -19 intervention fund has been spent on laboratory equipment.

Adeyeye, who stated this yesterday in Abuja, at her 4th year anniversary in office, said as part of strengthening the agency’s processes, the Yaba Drug and Biologics/Vaccine laboratories are currently being expanded and under construction.

She said, “NAFDAC has taken deliveries of brand-new laboratory equipment such as HPLCs, UPLCs, UV Specs, Karl Fisher Titrators, Micro Balances, pH Meters, GC, etc. In addition, a new Local Area Network was installed at the Yaba laboratory complex to aid the deployment of the newly acquired Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) and the VAISALA Environmental Monitoring Data Logger.”

Adeyeye said, “NAFDAC has taken deliveries of brand-new laboratory equipment such as HPLCs, UPLCs, UV Specs, Karl Fisher Titrators, Micro Balances, pH Meters, GC, etc.

In addition, a new Local Area Network was installed at the Yaba Laboratory Complex to aid the deployment of the newly acquired laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) and the VAISALA Environmental Monitoring Data Logger.”

Noting the agency’s achievements in her four years as DG, Adeyeye said “In 2018, about 80 per cent of NAFDAC equipment pieces were not working and with that situation, ensuring the quality of medicines that are released or approved for use.

“Since 2018, NAFDAC laboratories are changing rapidly with improvement in new laboratory equipment and supplies. Over N2 billion worth of equipment have been procured. The National Control Laboratory for Vaccines and Biologics got ISO-17025 Accreditation in February 2019 while the Kaduna Area Laboratory successfully got its ISO-17025 Re-accreditation in March 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Infrastructurally, the Yaba laboratory complex was renovated and refurbished with new laboratory cabinetry and furniture, new access gates, clearing of blocked drainage systems and the remodelling and rebuilding of the animal breeding facilities.

“I put a premium on the state of our labs. This directorate is the mainstay of our business as a regulatory agency. A large chunk of our internally generated revenue also goes into funding of the laboratories across the country. COVID-19 intervention fund was also predominantly expended on procurement of necessary equipment for the labs,” she said.