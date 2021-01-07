By Michael Oche, Abuja

The leadership of the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) have denied reports that it asked its members to pay bribes before getting their dues from the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS).

NAAT in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Comrade Mufuyai Godwin said the report carried by an online newspaper was misleading and did not reflect the true position of things.

It would be recalled that an Online Newspaper had reported that some aggrieved members of the union alleged that they were asked to pay bribes before getting their dues from the IPPIS.

He said contrary to the report, NAAT has not engaged with the IPPIS office and also did not hold any meeting on Sunday as alleged in the report.

He said, “Let it be on record that the Union has never engaged IPPIS or any agency of government for such alleged bribe as insinuated by anyone. And therefore couldn’t have called for any meeting on Sunday as alleged in the report. Therefore, Sahara reporters should always verify issues before publishing for public consumption.”

He said the union has been in the forefront of the fight against corruption in the university system and cannot be involved in such illegally.

He explained that though the leadership of the Union had asked its members to pay a levy of N30,000 in three installment, there was nothing wrong with such request and it has the backing of its constitution under Rule 5 section 2 and 3 as well as Rule 19 section 2A to impose levies on members to enable it carry out some strategic projects to improve the welfare of members

According to him, there are several projects to be carried out by the union and when the leadership presents the proposal to NEC, the levy was accepted by NEC. It was never to use to bribe anyone.

He said, “This is not the first time the union has to rely on levy to carry out projects. The union has always relied on levies from its members.”

He said if any member was aggrieved, there are channels within the union where that member can express his or grievances rather than going to mislead the public.

The NAAT PRO therefore demanded that Sahara reporters should retract the story and tender an apology to the union.