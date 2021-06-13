The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has announced the rescheduling of two papers in the upcoming 2021 NBC/NTC Examinations earlier fixed for Monday, 14th June, 2021.

This is due to the declaration of Monday, 14th June as public holiday by the Federal Government to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

The registrar/chief executive, NABTEB, Professor IfeomaIsiugo-Abanihe, who made the announcement said the affected papers will now hold on Saturday, 26th June, 2021.

Consequently, all NABTEB state and zonal coordinators have been directed to inform all supervisors, proprietors and stakeholders in their states and zones, respectively.