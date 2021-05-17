The Senate has queried the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) over its inability to release records of Global funds given to the organisation for auditing.

The query followed the 2016 report of the Auditor-general of the Federation submitted to the Senate committee on Public Accounts chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide.

The chairman of the committee also berated the agency for failing to include the financial activities of the Global Fund such as amount received from the Fund and its utilization into the 2015 Financial Statements of the Agency.

But the director of Finance and Account of the Agency, Nsikak Ebong in his response said, “The global fund grants records are always available for review. These documents have always been made available to auditor or review on demand.”

Representative of the Auditor-general of the Federation, Eyitatyo Agehsin, however, countered the director of Finance and Account of NACA, saying when the request was made in 2016, NACA was unable to present the documents for audit.

According to him, the report was written in August 2016 and they responded in February 20, 2017, almost about seven months after.

“We asked them to respond within 21 days but they didn’t do that. When NACA responded after seven months, they simply said, ‘this is noted’.

“That means that they agreed that they committed an error and you now said the records are ready and available for your office at your convenience. That means we should come to your office again the second time. We don’t have that time. We expect you to bring your records to the office to prove because the onus is on you to defend that record. You didn’t bring it,” he said.

Chairman of the committee on Public Accounts, Seanator, Urhoghide said there is no proof before the committee that gave details of what NACA got from global funds.

“DFA, you were there when this query was raised in 2016. Why don’t you bring the necessary documents that would show us what you got from the global fund? You were coming to the Senate to respond to the query raised against you and you didn’t bring any document to show us?”

The committee therefore sustained the query but the director of Finance and Account NACA refused to release records of Global Fund to the committee.