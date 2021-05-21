President Muhammadu Buhari has inducted three new JF-17 Thunder multi-role fighter aircraft into the inventory of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to boost its operation.

The president performed the ceremony yesterday in Makurdi, Benue State during Nigerian Air Force (NAF) the grand finale of NAF at 57.

Buhari said the Air Force had fulfilled its constitutional mandate of defending the nation’s territorial integrity.

He said: “At this juncture, I hereby induct the JF-17 Thunder aircraft into the service of the Nigerian Air Force and our fatherland as NAF 720, 721 and 722. As you fly these machines, I wish you safe flying operations, safe skies as well as effective results,” he said.

Represented at the event the minister of defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), Buhari said the three aircraft would boost the operational capacity of NAF and the fight against terrorism, insurgency, banditry and other forms of criminality.

The president said the induction of the aircraft was another step toward fulfilling one of the promises he made at the beginning of his administration, which was to improve the infrastructure and equipment dispositions of the armed forces.

“It is indeed fitting that the grand finale of this year’s celebration is being marked with the induction of three brand new JF-17 Thunder multi-role fighter aircraft into the inventory of the Nigerian Air Force.

“This induction ceremony is also most rewarding to me because it marks another step in the fulfilment of one of the promises I made at the beginning of my administration, to improve the infrastructure and equipment dispositions of the armed forces and other security agencies to enhance their output, professionalism and service delivery.

“The three JF-17 Thunder fighter ground attack aircraft being added to the inventory of the Nigerian Air Force today will no doubt boost the operational capacity of the Service and add significant impetus to the fight against terrorism, insurgency, banditry and other forms of criminality in the country,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buhari said that NAF, since its establishment in 1964, has played critical roles in national security as well as in peace-keeping operations on the African continent.

He commended the Service for its unique role in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the North East and anti-banditry operations in the North West and North Central as well as other operations in various parts of the country.

Buhari also appreciated the support of the Government of Pakistan and in particular the efforts of the country’s Ambassador to Nigeria at sustaining the strategic partnership between the two countries.

He said that the two nations would continue to take steps that would deepen their bilateral relations for the betterment of her citizens.

In his address, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, said NAF had inducted a total of 26 aircraft between 2015 and 2021, including the three inaugurated yesterday.

Amao NAF is expecting an additional 20 aircraft into the country from July this year.

“The induction of the three JF-17 Thunder aircraft today brings the total number of new aircraft inducted in the last six years to 26,” he said. (NAN)