By TARKAA DAVID |

The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed two more Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs’) hideouts and eliminated several of their fighters at Kote Kura and Bulama Isamari, both in Borno State.

The coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche said following credible intelligence, the ATF on 2 January 2021 deployed NAF fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the two camps where the terrorists store their logistics items as well as plan and launch attacks on own troops location and civilian populace.

He noted that overhead Kote Kura, a settlement in Bama area, the NAF attack aircraft engaged scores of terrorists observed in the target area, leading to the killing of several of them as well as the destruction of structures and logistics stores, some of which were seen engulfed in flames.

In the same vein, at Bulama Isamari, within the Timbuktu Triangle, the NAF aircraft took turns in engaging the target, scoring accurate hits which equally resulted in the neutralisation of several terrorists.