By Tarkaa David |

The Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole led by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has destroyed an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) logistics base and neutralised several of their fighters in air strikes conducted at Tumbun Rego on the fringes of Lake Chad basin in Borno state.

The coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said the mission was executed on 22 November 2020 on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating that the location, with its makeshift structures camouflaged under dense vegetation, was being used by the terrorists as a hub for logistics items conveyed via the lake and its tributaries for onward transportation using trucks/ motorcycles.

He said the Air Task Force therefore dispatched Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location scoring accurate hits.

“Overhead the target area, a significant number of ISWAP elements were observed. These were engaged in successive passes by the NAF attack aircraft resulting in the destruction of the terrorists’ structures as well as the neutralisation of several of their fighters.”