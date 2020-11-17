The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has inflicted heavy casualties on Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State.

The Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche said the feat was achieved on 14 November 2020 through multiple air strikes executed at two locations – Gobara and the Sambisa ‘S’ Region – in the vicinity of the forest that were being used by the BHTs as logistics bases as well as staging areas to launch attacks.

He said that for confirmation, the ATF dispatched appropriate force packages of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack aircraft to engage the target areas with direct hits.

He said that several BHTs were spotted under the dense vegetation of the locations as the NAF jets took turns in attacking the targets, neutralising some of them.