Security personnel at the main entrance of Air Force Base in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Saturday, denied the State governor, Samuel Ortom, access into the Base to receive the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

Governor Ortom in an interview with journalists on why he was bounced back at the NAF Base gate, condemned the action by the Airforce security personnel, saying “I feel so pained and sad for our country where everything has been reduced to politics.”

It was also gathered that the Vice President was in Benue enroute Wukari, Taraba State, to attend the convocation ceremony of the Federal University, Wukari.

The governor described the action by the security personnel as unacceptable, breach of protocol and politics taken too far.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had set out to attend the burial of Professor Ignatius Ayua in Konshisha Local Government Area of the State but had to delegate my deputy in order to receive the Vice President when I received a communication via a letter from the presidency intimating me of the vice president’s transit through Benue,” Ortom said.

The letter, it was gathered, was addressed to the governor from the State House, Abuja on the February 10, 2022 with reference VP/SP/DOP/26 and entitled, “Visit of His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria to Wukari, Taraba State transiting NAF Base, Makurdi, on Saturday, 12th February, 2022”.

The letter, which was signed by Ambassador Abdullahi Qwary, said the vice president would return through the same route in the afternoon.

“Unfortunately, on getting to the main gate of the Airforce Base, security personnel at the entrance said my convoy won’t be allowed into the Base, saying, they were not informed about tne visit to the Base to receive the vice president,” Ortom added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor, who wondered why he should be treated like that by the Airforce personnel in the state where he is the chief security officer, said “there are certain things you don’t politicise.”

He vowed to report the matter to the Vice President for necessary action, stressing that there should be a clear difference between politics and governmemt activities, adding that it is a normal thing for a governor of a State to welcome every distinguished dignitary that is coming into the State or passing in the State, asking “why is his own being politicised?”.

According to Ortom, if somebody like the president or the Vice President is visiting Benue and a letter is even written to inform him and he did not go there to receive the personaloty, it amount to a breach of protocol on his side.

“But in the first place, how can I go to the Base and I am being bounced? How can you bounce a Governor of a State you are operating in?

“I want to call all Nigerians to rise up collectively and condemn the evil in our country because this is not right,” the governor added.