The Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, has described the crash of the Nigerian Air Force King 350 plane as an unfortunate national disaster.

Magashi stated this in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mohammad Abdulkadri, on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that that all seven air force personnel on board died in the crash on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister said he was pained by the tragic accident, adding that the death was an unfortunate depletion of the national human capital asset.

Magashi said the death of the officers and airmen in the line of duty would never be forgotten in the annals of the military’s efforts to end the nation’s insecurity.

The minister commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari, the nation and Nigerian Air Force in particular, as well as the families of those who paid the supreme price while serving the nation.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and the fortitude to bear the national calamity. (NAN)