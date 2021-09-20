A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jet hovering over some communities has forced bandits out of their hideouts leading to the rescue of 20 kidnapped victims in Katoge village in Batsari local government area of Katsina State.

The victims who consist of 10 women, eight girls, a boy and an adult male, were said to have spent five months in the bandits’ den in Rugu forest.

Among the victims was a pregnant woman, Sahura Haruna who gave birth to a baby girl while in custody of the bandits.

A 27-year- old Rabiu Mannir, explained that the bandits heard the roaring of the jets on Friday night and fled for safety, thereby providing the victims a chance to escape.

His words, “We were sitting as usual with a few of the bandits’ boys who were guarding us when we heard the jet. They started running and when I saw them running, I began to unlock the padlock they lock my legs and run.

“I also asked the women to pick their children so that we can all run to safety.”

Also, a 47-year-old housewife, Rabi Isa, who was picked from her matrimonial home, said: “In the five months we’ve spent there, I didn’t bathe throughout. We ate twice a day but later they changed it to once a day. They constantly harassed and beat us.”

While handing over the victims to Batsari local government council, the secretary to the government of Katsina State, Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, said the victims were brought by the Zamfara State government.

He said as a result of the onslaught in the state some victims after running away from the bandits’ den, found themselves in Zamfara State where they were medically checked before being sent to Katsina.