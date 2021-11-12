The National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has arraigned a businessman before a Federal High Court, Lagos over alleged importation of fake 100g Tramadol tablets from China.

The businessman, Afamefuna Udensi, who was brought before Justice Daniel Osiagor, was, however, remanded in prison.

NAFDAC in the charges brought before Justice Osiagor accused the businessman of concealing the fake products from its officers at the seaport with furniture and motor spare parts in groupage from China.

According to the prosecutor, Mrs Chinyere Okoli, the defendant who resides at No 2, Ezinwanne Street in Onitsha, Anambra State, committed the offence on October. 26, 2021.

She said he had imported 100g of Phini Tramadol which were discovered to be unregistered and consequently fake.

She said that the offences contravened the provisions of sections 1(c), 1(1) and 3(1) of the Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods, (Miscellaneous provisions Act, Cap C34, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

The offence also contravened the provisions of section 1(1) of the Food, Drug and Related Products (Registration) Act, Cap F33, Law of the Federation, 2004.

According to NAFDAC, Phini Pharm (belonging to Udensi), in a premeditated attempt to beat NAFDAC PID at the port of entry, concealed the fake products with furniture and motor spare parts in groupage from China.

“The original product that NAFDAC registered belongs to Macdec Pharmaceutical. The counterfeiter counterfeited first, the registered version and secondly, the Phini Tramadol 100mg using the NAFDAC NO: of the Macdec.

“A random sample purchased from the market before investigations led us to Udensi (the suspect) which had zero active ingredients.

“On receipt of the petition, the Investigation and Enforcement Directorate team liaised with Inspector-General of Police Intelligence response team (IGP-IRT) and the petitioner to track, trace and arrest the suspect connected to the case.”

NAFDAC said that the I&E Directorate also gathered intelligence on a warehouse at Onitsha, Anambra StTs, belonging to the Clearing Agent of the suspected kingpin of the syndicate and a raid was conducted.

During the operation, operatives recovered 171 cartons of products purportedly smuggled from China and it was observed that some of the cartons had the names of the suspect written on them.

LEADERSHIP reports that Afamefuna was arraigned on three count charge of importation as well as sale of fake and unregistered drugs.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges before Justice Osiagor. After the plea of the defendant, Defence Counsel, Mr Emeka Okpoko (SAN), informed the court that the defendant was granted administrative bail by the police, and urged to appear for his arraignment.

The judge ordered the defendant to be remanded at the correctional centre in Alagbon, pending his bail.